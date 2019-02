Share:

A nine-day polio eradication campaign started in one hundred six Union Councils of Karachi on Monday.

More than 1.5 million children of upto five years age will be administered anti-polio vaccine while for the first time injections of polio vaccine would also be given to over 1.48 million children.

Meanwhile, a special three-day anti-polio campaign is also in progress in twenty one districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.