An Accountability Court in Lahore has on Monday indicted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President Shehbaz Sharif and nine others in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing scam case.

The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and other suspects appeared before the accountability court in Lahore as Judge Syed Najamul Hassan heard the case.

The PMLN president swore to God that the case against him is false, and affirmed to bring facts in front of the nation soon.

Judge Hassan then framed charges against Shehbaz and the nine other suspects, including former principal secretary to prime minister Fawad Hassan Fawad. The opposition leader and the other suspects rejected the charges and decided to contest the allegations.

NAB arrested Shehbaz on October 5, 2018 in connection to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case. The PML-N president was was released from sub-jail on February 15, a day after the Lahore High Court granted him bail in Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.