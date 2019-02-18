Share:

A nine-day anti-polio campaign to eradicate this crippling disease of Polio started on Monday in one hundred six Union Councils (UCs) of Karachi.

During the campaign more than 1.5 million children of aged up to five years will be administered anti-polio vaccine while for the first time injections of polio vaccine would also be given to over 1.48 million children.

Meanwhile, a special three-day anti-polio drive is also in progress in twenty one districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Focal Person to the prime minister on polio eradication Babar bin Atta on Friday said that the presence of active polio virus in sewage of 10 cities was alarming and worrisome.

Terming polio vaccination a national duty, Babar bin Atta urged the parents to get their children administered anti-polio vaccine to protect them from the crippling disease.