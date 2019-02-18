Share:

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa on Monday.

According to the military's media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), "Regional security focusing on Middle East was discussed during the meeting."

"Pakistan’s initiatives on the ongoing peace talks between the United States and Taliban were also discussed," it added.

Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Asim Munir, DG military intelligence (MI) and DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor were present during the meeting.