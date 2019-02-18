Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday demanded of the federal government to increase the share of his province in the NFC award.
Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that only Rs3bn were provided for the development of the province. He said that Balochistan is the largest province by area and the amount was quite insufficient for its development projects.
The speaker said that law and order situation in the province was much
The first meeting of ninth National Finance Commission (NFC), on February 6, had agreed that fiscal allocation should reflect
Finance Minister Asad Umar had chaired the meeting in Islamabad, attended by the provincial representatives. The meeting had formed six
The meeting reviewed recommendations for better distribution of national resources under the new NFC award.