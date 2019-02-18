Share:

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday demanded of the federal government to increase the share of his province in the NFC award.

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that only Rs3bn were provided for the development of the province. He said that Balochistan is the largest province by area and the amount was quite insufficient for its development projects.

Current government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would resolve the issues of Balochistan, hoped Bizenjo. He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz deprived the province of its due rights.

The speaker said that law and order situation in the province was much batter and added that efforts still needed to nip the terrorism in the bud. He said that India still financing terrorism in Balochistan to destabilize the country.

The first meeting of ninth National Finance Commission (NFC), on February 6, had agreed that fiscal allocation should reflect true spirit of 18th Amendment.

Finance Minister Asad Umar had chaired the meeting in Islamabad, attended by the provincial representatives. The meeting had formed six sub groups to put forward proposals for FATA affairs, ease of doing business, macro-economic issues and horizontal and vertical distribution of resources.

The meeting reviewed recommendations for better distribution of national resources under the new NFC award.