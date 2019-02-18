LAHORE - Mjr Haroon Shafiq won the gross title in the Jazz Business Golf Tournament 2019, a premium amateur golfing tournament of Pakistan, which concluded its second round here at Defence Raya Golf and Country Club on Saturday.

The tournament witnessed participation from amateur golfers, distinguished customers and top management of Jazz. Mjr Haroon won the men’s gross title with a gross score of 74 while Ahsan Hassan secured second position with gross 77 and Farid Malik finished third with gross 78.

 