Share:

At the same time, European signatories to the deal, striving to preserve the accord, were recently slammed by US Vice President Mike Pence, who stated that they were "undermining the US sanctions".

A day before, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the EU's current efforts are insufficient to maintain the Iranian Nuclear Deal.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated on Monday that European signatories of the nuclear deal were deceiving Tehran, a local TV broadcasted cited the official as saying.

"America's enmity towards Iran is obvious. Our enemies' heart is full of enmity towards the Islamic Republic… our officials should not be deceived by the Europeans… don't be fooled by Europeans," Khamenei said.

He also warned the officials and advised them "to exercise caution [in dealing with Europe] so that they will not be tricked by them and cause problems for the country."

His remark comes after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stated on Sunday that Tehran couldn't act as the only side that's trying to preserve the accord, therefore, Europe needed "to get wet if it wants to swim against the dangerous tide of US unilateralism".

Prior to that, US Vice President Mike Pence said that the EU should withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and stop circumventing the US' reinstated sanctions against Tehran.

At present, Iran is engaged in talks with the EU bloc as they work on creating a trade mechanism that would allow the parties to continue trade relations amid US sanctions.