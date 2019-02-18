A mild earthquake jolted the district Kalat of Balochistan and surroundings on Monday, second consecutive day but no property damages or causalities were reported.
People of the areas where the quake was fled rushed of their homes, shops and other buildings in panic but no property damages or causalities were reported due to quake.
Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 2.9 had jolted Kalat and surroundings which resulted in wall collapses and damages to dilapidated houses in some areas.