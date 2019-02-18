Share:

A mild earthquake jolted the district Kalat of Balochistan and surroundings on Monday, second consecutive day but no property damages or causalities were reported.

According to geological wing of PMD, tremours measuring 4.4 on Richter scale were felt in district Kalat and its surroundings.

People of the areas where the quake was fled rushed of their homes, shops and other buildings in panic but no property damages or causalities were reported due to quake.

The epi-centre of quake was stated to be 50 kilometer north of Kalat, at depth of 18 kilometer .

Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 2.9 had jolted Kalat and surroundings which resulted in wall collapses and damages to dilapidated houses in some areas.