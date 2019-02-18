Share:

Karachi - Muttahida Qaumi Movement on Sunday warned that it could withdraw its support for the 18th Constitutional Amendment if Urban Sindh was kept neglected in jobs quota and powers were not devolved to local bodies by the PPP-led Sindh govt.

“The Supreme Court should form a judicial body aimed at overseeing implementation on jobs quota in the province and devolution of powers to the local government representatives,” the party demanded.

It is pertinent to mention here that a job quota is being implemented in Sindh province dividing jobs under a 60-40 formula between rural and urban Sindh, respectively.

These announcements were made by the MQM-P coordination committee member Faisal Subzwari at party’s Bahudurabad office. MQM-P parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Kanwar Naveed and other coordination committee members were also present.

“A biased quota system is in vogue or even in some instances it is not being implemented at all,” he said, adding, the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) only provides three percent jobs on urban quota.

Criticising the provincial government, he said, “Sindh government has exploited the quota system and through appointing blue-eyed officials, has facilitated fake domiciles of urban Sindh to recruit people from rural constituencies even on urban quota.”

rural and urban Sindh, respectively.

These announcements were made by the MQM-P coordination committee member Faisal Subzwari at party’s Bahudurabad office. MQM-P parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Kanwar Naveed and other coordination committee members were also present.

“A biased quota system is in vogue or even in some instances it is not being implemented at all,” he said, adding, the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) only provides three percent jobs on urban quota.

Criticising the provincial government, he said, “Sindh government has exploited the quota system and through appointing blue-eyed officials, has facilitated fake domiciles of urban Sindh to recruit people from rural constituencies even on urban quota.”