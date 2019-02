Share:

Mohammad bin Salman is the crown prince of Saudi Arabia. However, he is the son of King Salman. He will be visiting Pakistan on 16th of February and Saudi Arabia crown prince Muhammad bin Salman will help to reduce electricity crisis and reduce short stage of electricity. Concluding remark, Muhammad bin Salman has led several successful, reforms which include regulations the power of religion police and removal of the female drivers.

ASIM K.H, Turbat,

