ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) has formally requested Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to issue production orders of PML-N senior MNA Khwaja Saad Rafique for the assembly session.

“We (PML-N senior members) have met the NA speaker and requested him to issue production orders for Kh. Saad Rafique for the assembly session,” said PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal while talking to The Nation here.

Saad is in NAB custody in the Paragon Housing Society scam. He was not produced in some of the assembly sessions as the NA speaker had not issued his production orders.

Ahsan Iqbal said, according to the constitution, a lawmaker should be allowed to attend the assembly session to represent his constituency. He said the application has been submitted to allow their party’s senior member to attend the session. PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, who also was in the NAB custody.