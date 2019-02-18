Share:

Pakistan on Monday called back its high commissioner appointed in India for consultations in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted, "We have called back our high commissioner in India for consultations."

"He left New Delhi this morning," Dr Faisal added.

The already sour relations between India and Pakistan have worsened over the past week as New Delhi piled blame on Islamabad for the Pulwama attack. Pakistan's leadership has strongly refuted the allegations.

Some 44 Indian paramilitary personnel were killed last week when an explosives-packed van rammed a convoy transporting 2,500 security forces in Pulwama, in the deadliest attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir in 30 years.