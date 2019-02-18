Share:

LAHORE - Pebble Breakers annexed the Hamdan Aibak Polo Cup after edging past Master Paints Black by 7-6½ in the thrilling final played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Juan Cruz Losada played key role in Pebble Breakers’ title triumph by scoring a quartet but it was Saqib Khan Khakwani, who slammed in a match-winning last goal while Hamza Mawaz Khan contributed with a brace. From Master Paints Black, which had a half goal handicap, Matias Vial Parez contributed with a hat-trick, Ahmed Ali Tiwana a brace and Raja Temur Nadeem a goal.

In the subsidiary final, Barry’s beat Diamond Paints/Newage by 8-6. From the winning side, Bautista Bayuger slammed in superb six goals while from the losing side, Hissam Ali Hyder hammered four goals and Salvador Ulloa and Mir Shoaib Ahmed hit one goal apiece.

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar graced the final as chief guest while Hamdan CEO Kamal Nasir was guest of honour.