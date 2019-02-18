Share:

A ceremony in honour of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is currently under way at the President House.

The ceremony is being attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the heads of the three armed forces. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and members of the federal cabinet.

The crown prince, commonly known as MbS, was given a special protocol as he went from the President House to the PM House on a horse carriage accompanied by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

President Alvi received MbS upon arrival the President House and a meeting was held between the two.

A luncheon has been scheduled at the President House in honour of the crown prince.

The Saudi leader will be participating at an event at the President House, where he will be honoured with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz. Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa is also present at the President House.

Analysts have said the tour is part of a Gulf pivot to rising Asia as a growing oil market, but also a timely demonstration to the West that MBS is not an international pariah.

The crown prince’s tour is expected to finish with two days in China on Thursday and Friday.