Share:

For Pakistanis, this is a great day. Not only are the people of Saudi Arabia and Saudi Arabia living in our hearts, because of Makkah and Madina, but also because Saudi Arabia has always been a friend for Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia has been a friend when Pakistan has needed friends. So Saudi Arabia has always been ‘a friend in need’, which is why we value you so much.

In my six months of being Prime Minister, the greatest moment for me, was when I went to Makkah and Madina, and because of you, I was allowed to go inside the Ka’aba, and the Rauza-e-Rasool (PBUH) in Madinah, I was allowed to go inside. They remain the two most -- what can I say -- the best moments for me since I’ve been the Prime Minister. So I especially, personally want to thank you for that.

I want to thank you for the way you helped us when we were in a bad situation.

I am very happy that you came here, because we have just signed these MoUs, and Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are now taking this relationship to a level which we never had before. A relationship where, it will now be investment between the two countries, which will mutually benefit from it.

The MoUs we’ve signed on petrochemicals, minerals, tourism, minerals, and agriculture, food processing.

We have CPEC, we have links with China, we have very close connectivity with what is now the biggest market in the world: China. So we welcome Saudi Arabia to participate with us, its an exciting future where we have Saudi Arabia participating in, what is going to be the biggest country with the biggest GDP.

We have during Hajj, people going to Saudi Arabia, and we would just like to request you for the sake of the Hajjis, that we have immigration done in Pakistan, in the three big cities. Reason being that it’s easier for Saudi Arabia as well as it’s easier for us. Especially for Hajjis, who save all their money for years, to go for Hajj, and some of them are old. So we would just request you to do their immigration in Pakistan.

-There are 2.5 million Pakistani labour -- mostly labour, there are white collar workers there too -- these are people very close too my heart, they are very special people, who leave their families, who take all the trouble, just to go away to earn a livelihood for their families. These are mostly people who don’t see their families for a year, six months, and so for us they are very special people, so we will just request that it is something that will please the Almighty, if we can just treat them. There are some 3000 prisoners there, and we just would like you to bear in mind that they are poor people who have left their families in mind. So just a request, that these are very special people for us, this labour that goes abroad for working. And imagine leaving their family and children behind, who work hard, send their money back. A special request from them, please, that sometimes they face hardships. And we would like you to look upon them as your own people. Basically, we feel this close affinity for Saudi Arabia, we feel that your people are brothers; we would just like you to have that same feeling for them.