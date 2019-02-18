Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government has decided to administer polio vaccine to children up to 10 years of age and pledged 100 percent eradication of the virus from Lahore after a child was tested positive for the disease.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed the provincial authorities to appoint a top bureaucrat as provincial polio chief while the CM would personally monitor the anti-polio drive.

An emergency meeting was chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here yesterday which was attended by provincial ministers, health secretaries and Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid, besides World Health Organization experts.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar Ata also attended the meeting. Talking exclusively with The Nation, Babar Ata said emergence of a polio case from the heart of Lahore was an indication of the underlying problem. The real problem is the continuous or intermittent presence of poliovirus strain P1 in Outfall area of Lahore. “In order to achieve 100 percent eradication, we need to stop transmission in outfall area. To achieve this goal, a concrete 360-degree plan was discussed with the CM today and will be implemented right away,” he said.

“The CM has issued strict directions to run effective polio campaigns across the province.” Baber Atta said.

It was decided that Punjab will now have a 100 percent dedicated senior government servant as provincial polio chief and Punjab CM will himself monitor progress towards poliovirus eradication. Buzdar was briefed about the recent polio case in Lahore. Buzdar, reiterating Punjab govt’s stance to eradicate polio from the province, directed health department to take necessary steps to achieve targets. The CM, giving warning to relevant departments, said ‘no negligence will be tolerated in this regard”.

The Water and Sanitation Agency has been directed to take necessary steps for provision of clean water. The Wasa has been asked to establish an office at Outfall Road.

According to Punjab chief minister spokesperson Shehbaz Gill, the CM has summoned all provincial commissioners and deputy commissioners on Monday (today) for a meeting.

The CM has also directed Punjab chief secretary to chair weekly meetings on polio eradication.