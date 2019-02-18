Share:

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman on Monday ordered the release of 2,107 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia with immediate effect.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry shared that the Saudi crown prince , who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, ordered the release of Pakistani prisoners on Prime Minister Imran Khan's request.

HRH Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman has graciously agreed to free 2107 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia with immediate effect. Cases of the remaining will be reviewed. People of Pakistan thank HRH for responding immediately to Prime Minister Imran Khan's request. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) February 18, 2019

"Cases of the remaining will be reviewed. People of Pakistan thank HRH for responding immediately to Prime Minister Imran Khan's request," the foreign minister added.

As a sequel to Prime Minister of Pakistan request, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of KSA Mohammad Bin Salman has ordered the immediate release of 2107 Pakistani prisoners Saudi Jails. #CrownPrinceinPakisatan #KSAPakistanNewEra — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 18, 2019

PM Imran had raised the issue of Pakistani prisoners languishing in Saudi jails during his meeting with the crown prince on Sunday.