Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman on Monday ordered the release of 2,107 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia with immediate effect. 

READ MORE: EU signatories of Nuclear Deal are deceiving Tehran: Khamenei

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry shared that the Saudi crown prince , who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, ordered the release of Pakistani prisoners on Prime Minister Imran Khan's request.

"HRH Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman has graciously agreed to free 2,107 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia with immediate effect," Qureshi tweeted.

READ MORE: General Bajwa, Saudi crown prince discuss security, Afghan peace talks

"Cases of the remaining will be reviewed. People of Pakistan thank HRH for responding immediately to Prime Minister Imran Khan's request," the foreign minister added.

Moreover, the information minister tweeted, "As a sequel to prime minister of Pakistan's request, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of KSA Mohammad Bin Salman has ordered the immediate release of 2,107 Pakistani prisoners Saudi Jails." 

READ MORE: FM Qureshi lauds APPG report about HR violations in IOK

PM Imran had raised the issue of Pakistani prisoners languishing in Saudi jails during his meeting with the crown prince on Sunday.