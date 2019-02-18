Share:

“My primary goal is to be a pioneering and successful global model of excellence, on all fronts, and I will work with you to achieve that…” Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud’s remarks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan spearheaded by the young and dynamic Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (popularly known as MBS) highlights the ever-growing influence of the Kingdom beyond oil. With one of the largest proven petroleum reserves in the world, the Kingdom is certainly an energy superpower and has a massive annual GDP, ranking it in the top 20 major economies of the world and the largest in the Arab World. However, even beyond oil the Kingdom is blessed with an abundance of other natural resources and wields great cultural and economic power, placing it at the center of the transformation of the wider region.

The Kingdom is a great cultural power by virtue of its blessed location at the heart of the Arab and Islamic worlds. In the words of MBS, “We recognize that Allah the Almighty has bestowed on our lands a gift more precious than oil. Our Kingdom is the Land of the Two Holy Mosques, the most sacred sites on earth, and the direction of the Kaaba (Qibla) to which more than a billion Muslims turn at prayer.”

Under the Vision 2030 plan, the Kingdom has been moving fast to expand cultural exchanges and open up new avenues for development of arts & culture to its creative, young population. Great efforts are also being invested to promote the tourism, health, education, infrastructure and recreation sectors under the Vision 2030 plan. The MiSK Foundation is another initiative to empower Saudi youth to become active participants in the future economy of the regision, focusing on education, creative and digital media, technology and culture & arts; for example, in January 2019, MiSK Innovation announced that it is partnering with 500 Startups to launch an accelerator program for entrepreneurism to discover young talent that can lead companies capable of strengthening the economy of the future.

On an international level, the Kingdom is a global investment powerhouse, with wide-ranging investments made by the Kingdom and its entrepreneurial citizens across the world as a key strategy to diversify revenues and expand cultural and economic links. Simultaneously, foreign investments in the Kingdom are also growing fast, more than doubling in 2018 according to the Ministry of Economy and Planning, and are expected to increase even more in 2019.

Geographically, the Kingdom is a gateway to the world, holding in a unique strategic location to act as a global hub connecting Asia, Europe and Africa. As highlighted in the Vision 2030 plan, the Kingdom’s geographic position between key global waterways places it at the epicenter of trade.

The Kingdom continues to modernize rapidly and is on par to achieve its strategic Vision 2030 goals to become a pioneering and successful global model of excellence on all fronts.