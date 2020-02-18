Share:

LAHORE - The Queen Mary College (QMC) organised its 111th annual sports day here on Monday. QMC Principal Prof Dr Irfana Mariam warmly welcomed honorable chief guest MS Kiran Khan, who is first Pakistani female swimmer at international platform. The highlight of the annual day was students’ participation in rally race, apple race, karate, march-past and other sports events. Principal Dr Irfana gave a brief description of annual report, featuring extra- circular activities and success stories of the college. “I believe the students will benefit from play ground and result will be evident not only on the field, but long after they step out of it.” The cultural show was presented by College Section, that was full of vibrant colors of Punjab, Dhol Beat and dance performance of Students increased the worth of our culture, traditions. The musical chair for the guests was another important element of sports day, which was highly appreciated and participated by the guests. The prize distribution ceremony was held to increase sportsmanship spirit among the students. The national anthem was also played at the end of ceremony.