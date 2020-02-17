Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN -District administration has decided to sell more than 38,000 bags of sugar seized from across the district from sugar hoarders in open market at Rs 70 per kg.

The decision has sent panic waves among traders and stockers dealing in sugar. According to details, more than 38,000 bags of sugar were seized from various warehouses in different parts of the district, which were sealed on the spot. Now it has been decided that these seized sugar bags will be sold at Rs 70 per kg in the open market. For that purpose, sale points will be established in different areas of the district to provide the commodity to citizens at government rate. It is learnt that traders have expressed their concern over the district administration’s decision that it is the right of every citizen to do business and that sugar mills are responsible for rising sugar prices in the open market but their sugar reserves are not being touched at all, while there are continuing actions against the small businessmen.

APP adds: Talking to journalists here on Monday, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Shahzad Mahboob said as per directives of Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, crackdown against stockers of sugar was continuing across the district without any discrimination.

He said district administration had recovered more than 500 bags of sugar from a stocker during last few days and decided to sale it to citizens on subsidized rates.

AC Sadar said administration has set up three sale point including Lutafabad, Madni Chowk and Qadarpur Raan for auction of the sugar.

He said sugar would be sold at Rs 70 per kilogramme at these stalls while one citizen could get 100 kg by showing the national identity card.