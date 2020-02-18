Share:

ISLAMABAD - Advisor to Prime Minister for Finance and Revenue, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Monday said that since the economy was coming out of the crises, institutes of management sciences and graduates could contribute to promote export-led growth. He said this while addressing to the 7thDeans and Directors Conference 2020 organized by National Business Education Accreditation Council (NBEAC).

During sharing his remarks regarding the current situation of economy, he said “We have to find a way to make business education more relevant”.

He further stated that Pakistan has not been doing good job in terms of exports and attracting foreign investments for which “we need to check our education system to know why we couldn’t penetrate international markets.”

The advisor said that academia should tailor our educational practices to fulfill the demand of our economy.

He emphasized on gender inclusivity and stated that females have no opportunity from rural areas to contribute in the job market.

Talking on inclusivity, he stated that “we should include all stakeholders who have the potential to participate.

There is need to include people from rural areas, people who are smart but underprivileged and people who are ready to play their part but have barriers.

He said the universities should think in terms of need-based scholarship, remedial courses, incentives in private sectors, hybrid method of teaching, and quality internships.

“We need to appreciate entrepreneur by giving them findings and platforms.” The advisor stated that Finance Ministry, Ministry of economic affairs and private enterprises should come together to address the current situation. Finance ministry is ready to provide leadership and financial resources.

He also appreciated the efforts of Higher Education Commission (HEC) and National Business Education Accreditation Council (NBEAC). While addressing to session, President ICCI Muhammad Ahmed Waheed urged for improving the academia and Inductees linkage enhance the capacity of business student.

He said that quality education and innovation must for business and economic growth in the country.

He said that business community is ready to extend its cooperation to the local universities for bridging the gaps between both sides. Chairman, NBEAC Dr. Farrukh Iqbal emphasized on the theme of the conference that is to enhance quality and inclusivity in business education through engagement.

Later on, Vice Chairman NBEAC and Dean NUST Business School ,Dr. Naukhez Sarwar addressed the conference members. He focused on enhancing quality and good practices in business education.

He believed business schools and other stakeholders need to strengthen knowledge to foster businesses and overall industry development. He further stated public and private sector needs to work together to enhance quality of business education in Pakistan.