NEW YORK - Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, partnering with UK’s Dominic Inglot, has won the doubles trophy at New York Open Indoor ATP World Tennis Championship played at the most unique and only Black Court Indoor Arena in Long Island, New York.

The Anglo-Pak duo took their partnership to new heights at the New York Open, as they clinched the doubles title with a tight 7-6(5), 7-6(6) win over Steve Johnson/Reilly Opelka.

This is the 14th tour-level doubles title for Inglot and the 18th for Qureshi. Inglot/Qureshi started out strongly, breaking Opelka in the second game of the match and taking 12 of the first 13 points.

The American pair found their footing and earned the break back after Inglot let slip a 40/0 lead on his serve at 3/1.

A double fault from Opelka at 1/1 in the first-set tie-break gave Inglot/Qureshi a mini-break advantage and they quickly built a 6/2 lead.

The American pair saved the first three set points, but Johnson missed a routine backhand volley at 6/5 to wrap up the opening set. Inglot/Qureshi grabbed the momentum at 3-3 in the second set by breaking Johnson after Qureshi knocked off a volley winner.

Qureshi couldn’t convert his opportunity to serve out the match at 5-4 and Johnson/Opelka broke back to the delight of the home crowd.

The British-Pakistani team earned their first championship point at 6/5 in the second-set tie-break, but Johnson erased it with a forehand volley winner.

With the score tied at 6/6, Johnson sent a forehand passing shot just wide and a big serve from Inglot wrapped up play after one hour and 34 minutes.

Johnson dropped to 1-2 in tour-level doubles finals and Opelka still seeks his first doubles crown.

The American pair were competing as a team for just the second time, having lost in the opening round last year at this event. Inglot/Qureshi picked up 250 FedEx ATP Doubles Rankings points and split $40,690.

Johnson/Opelka walked away with 150 FedEx ATP Doubles Rankings points and split $20,860.

Soon after his title triumph, Aisam tweeted: “An amazing week in New York comes to an end. Super thankful and grateful to Almighty Allah for gracing me with my #18th @atptour doubles title and first one @nyopentennis with @dominglot.

Really appreciate all the help n support from my close friends @a.jaleel_khan @mickeynisar #bartek all this week.

Thanks to @nyopentennis staff, organizers, all the fans for making this tournament a great success n @jalexsmith4179 @a_photo_to_remember for the pictures.”

“They put up an absolute fight and it’s never over until it’s over. We were panicking when they kept breaking us, so pulling this out means a lot, Aisam and I had a tough week losing in the final last week, so I’m glad we were able to make it one step further here,” Inglot said.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifaullah Khan and the entire PTF management and the tennis fraternity congratulated Aisam and his partner on their great achievement.