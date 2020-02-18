Share:

LAHORE - A quickfire 64 from all-rounder Ali Imran and two wickets apiece from Mubasir Khan and Munir Riaz helped Northern register a nine-run victory over England’s Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) here at Aitchison College ground on Monday.

After being put into bat, Northern, the domestic T20 champions, scored 152 for five wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Opening batsman Ali Imran emerged as top scorer as he played 43 balls to hammered swashbuckling 64 runs, laced with eight fours and two sixes.

Sarmad Bhatti, the second highest run-getter in Northern’s innings, contributed with 25 runs, which he gathered in 21 balls, with the help of two towering sixes.

Ravi Bopara was the pick of the bowlers for the MCC as he clinched three wickets for 14 runs in four overs.

In their reply, the MCC continued to lose wickets on regular interval and at one stage, they were struggling at 74 for fours.

Samit Patel and Ross Whiteley then put a 40-run partnership for the fifth-wicket stand, but it went in vain as the MCC were restricted to 143 for seven in 20 overs.

Samit, the right-handed batsman, played an unbeaten knock of 39 runs off 35 balls, hitting one four and two sixes, while Whiteley chipped in with 18-ball 21. For Northern, Mubasir Khan and Munir Riaz bowled brilliantly and grabbed two wickets apiece for 24 and 21, respectively.

The visiting team won its opening match of the tour against Lahore Qalandars by six wickets. It was their second back-to-back defeat as Pakistan Southern team outplayed them by five wickets.

The MCC will play their last match on the tour against Multan Sultans, one of the six franchises of HBL PSL, in a 20-over contest at the Aitchison College ground tomorrow (Wednesday).