KARACHI-Renowned singer, actor and philanthropist Ali Zafar commitment to the entertainment industry of Pakistan holds no bounds as he is pleased to announce Lightingale Records - a music production company that endevours to mentor, produce, record and showcase talent of young and upcoming artists.

Indeed Pakistan consists of talented individuals who are always looking for avenues to bring it forward to flourish however due to lack of understanding of the importance of the Arts and Humanities, the talent is unable to showcase their work.

Lightinagle Records aims to provide that particular avenue where talent can bring forward their talent and assist in creating a path for not only them but also the industry.

On the occasion Ali Zafar said: “During all these years as a performing artist, I have had the great fortune of learning about different aspects of the music industry. As artists or human beings in general, we are intrinsically prone to become self-indulgent or internally focused, but that is the mistake that most of us make. I feel the only thing that carries on beyond our existence, is the honesty in our work and the sincerity of our intentions.”

He continued: “An artist leaves a legacy, and surely that should not just be about him or her. In an era where we are bombarded with tools that bring out the vanity in us, I think it’s important to see the beauty and talent in others and help them achieve their goals and dreams also. As I said before - “you are not a star if you can’t shine for others.” Let’s shine for each other and share the light.”

He ended saying: “With this intent, today we are launching “Lightingale records”. Through this endeavour, I will personally mentor, produce, record and showcase talent of young and upcoming artists. Our goal is to bring to light at least 10 new artists this year and give you some great songs to cherish. If you have any ideas that can augment this venture, do share.”