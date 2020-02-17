Share:

ISLAMABAD-Around 356,558 children under the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops across the federal capital to protect them against the crippling virus.

An anti-polio campaign had been started here on Monday in collaboration with Health Ministry and local administration that would continue till February 21, said Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat while talking to APP on Monday.

The federal capital has been divided into 32 zones for which 68 zonal supervisors, 342 area supervisors, 1,395 door-to-door teams, 97 fixed teams and 66 transit teams have been constituted to make the campaign successful, he added.

He appealed the parents to cooperate with health teams and get their children vaccinated to protect their future.

“We are committed to reach every last child in the federal capital,” the DC remarked.