KARACHI - Daughter is the blessing and an angel from Allah (The Almighty), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Monday.

Addressing a ceremony held here to launch the application Baytee, Siddiqui applauded the roles of IT Ministry and developer of the application.

“The first step towards woman empowerment has been taken in the city today,” he said, and added, “The evils of honour killing and ‘Wani’ have to be eliminated now. It is in this context this application has been developed so that women could have an access to information and awareness.” While stressing the role of women, he quoted the example of Bangladesh by referring to the role played by women in that country. “The contract with the universities of Finland will enable us to send 1 million people there; including at least 0.7 million women,” the MQM-P convener informed.

“One of the most important responsibilities of Riyasat e Medina is to protect women,” said Sindh Governor Imran Ismael while addressing the launching ceremony. He emphasised the role of women in the society by applauding the initiative of Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. “The launch of ‘Baytee’ programme will empower women in the society,” Ismael hoped.

“The government has enabled women to have an easy access to information,” said Imran Ismail.

The CEO, Huwaei Mr. Said Chi was too invited at the inauguration. He said,“ Technology will completely change our lives; trainings and job opportunities shall be imparted through this application”. A user friendly application named”Baytee” has been launched to empower women with easy access to information in pakistan. Presidential Secretariat with the assistance of Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (MoITT), NITB and Huawei, would be empowering women through ICT. The project launched mobile application for women which will provide: Advocacy on Women rights, Disseminate information on Laws & Regulations, Search Women focused Education schools, Scholarship, Training opportunities, Job portal, Helpline, Threaded Discussions, Health Services etc. This project will achieve following objectives.

Easy access of information for Health Services, Hospitals & Health Care Services, Hospitals & Health advice. Provide opportunities (for females) like jobs, scholarships, career counseling, internships & trainings etc.

-Helpline center providing information on law, rules, regulations on Women Rights.

-Inspiration stories and entrepreneurship opportunity in financial sector for women.

The launching ceremony of the application Baytee was participated by Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Imran Ismail Governor Sindh, Saif Chi CEO Huwaei, Waseem Akhtar Mayor Karachi, Nasreen Jaleel and Faisal Sabzwari.