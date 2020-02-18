Share:

Ghotki - Cash cheques of around Rs4.5 million were distributed among the widows of policemen here on Monday.

According to a press release, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Farrukh Lanjar arranged a simple ceremony to honour the widows and orphans of policemen on the directives of Sindh IGP Syed Kaleem Imam.

He, on the occasion, gave a cheque of Rs0.9 million to each of the widows of the deceased police personnel.

Widows of head constable Riaz Ahmed Jutt, constable Khadim Hussain Mochi, constable Sabir Hussain, constable Suleman Kalwar and constable Abdul Haleem received the cheques. Later, the SSP also presented gifts and flowers to the kids of martyrs.

After the ceremony, the SSP said that it is our prime duty to take care of the widows, orphans of late policemen who either died a natural death or were martyred in the line of duty.

He asked the widows and children of late policemen to inform him of their problems and issues for their early solutions since the doors of his office would always remain open for them.