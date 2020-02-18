Share:

LAHORE - Construction work on Dasu Hydropower Project is gaining momentum as the issue pertaining to rates of land has been resolved due to support by the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments.

The project progressing at an increased pace will start electricity generation in second half of 2024, while all six units of the Stage-I, with cumulative generation capacity of 2160 MW will be completed by early 2025, said WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (r) during his visit to the project site. General Manager Land Acquisition and Resettlement, Project Director Dasu Hydropower Project and representatives of consultants and contractors were also there during the visit.

WAPDA chairman reviewed construction activities at main access tunnel leading to the power house, two diversion tunnels, project offices and colony.

The project management briefed the chairman of the progress on main civil and preparatory works in the project area. He was also informed that KP government and the district administration have assured completing the process of land acquisition by June this year.

WAPDA Chairman, appreciating spirit of the locals, said that their cooperation was vital to expedite the land acquisition process. WAPDA is cognizant of its responsibilities for betterment of the project affectees and has been taking all possible measures for progress and prosperity of the residents, he further said.

The 4320-MW Dasu will stabilize the economy of Pakistan by generating low-cost hydel electricity besides ushering in a new era of socio-economic development in the backward and far-flung areas of the province.

Dasu Hydropower Project is being constructed on River Indus upstream of Dasu town. WAPDA is implementing the project in two stages – each stage having a generation capacity of 2160 MW.

On completion, Stage-I of the project will contribute more than 12 billion units of electricity per annum to the national grid. The Stage-II, after its completion, will also provide another 9 billion units to the system every year.

Besides main civil works of Stage-I, the construction work on seven different contracts relating to infrastructure development is also underway.

These include construction of right bank access roads, relocation of Karakoram Highway, construction of 132 KV transmission line and grid station to provide electricity from Duber Khwar Hydel Power Station to the site for implementing the project and adjacent areas, project colony and resettlement works.