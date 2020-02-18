Share:

Construction work on Dasu Hydropower Project is gaining momentum and it will start generating electricity in the second half of 2024, said Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Muzammil Hussain.

During his visit to the project site on Monday, the chairman said that the issue pertaining to rates of land needed for the project had been resolved following support of federal and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) governments.

He further reviewed construction activities at the main access tunnel leading to the powerhouse, the two diversion tunnels, project offices and colony.

The chairman added that besides the main civil works of stage-I, the construction work on seven different contracts relating to infrastructure development in the area was also under way.

These included the construction of right bank access roads, relocation of Karakoram Highway, construction of 132-Kv transmission line and grid station to provide electricity from Duber Khwar Hydropower Station to the site, he added.

He was also informed that the K-P government and the district administration had assured of completing the process of land acquisition by June 2020.