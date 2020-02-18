Share:

ISLAMABAD - Dawlance is the leading enterprise in Pakistan’s home-appliances and kitchen-electronics industry, which has always created fresh opportunities to empower its consumers, by engaging them in informative and healthy socio-cultural activities. Recently, Dawlance held a ‘Cook-Off’ event in Islamabad, to hold a special gathering for its esteemed dealers that will further strengthen the relationships between Dawlance and its dealers. Dealers from the region were divided into two teams, mentored by renowned Pakistani celebrity chef Saadat. The participants worked together to learn how microwave ovens can cook different Pakistani recipes with in- built recipies providing greater convenience. The participants also used Small Domestic Appliances (SDA) including complete range of table top and hand blenders to make drinks, slushes & dips.