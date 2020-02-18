PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Court took notice of terminating the NADRA employees in newly-merged districts (NMDs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and asked Director General of NADRA to appear in person to explain his position.
The employees of NADRA had filed writ petition in Peshawar High Court that they were terminated soon after their appointment within one month. The court issued stay order to recruit new staff in NADRA offices of merged areas.
The employees said that they were recruited in January 2010, while they received notice that they were no more employees of NADRA on February 10.
The employees added that they were terminated and without any show cause notice. The court has fixed April 12 for the next hearing.