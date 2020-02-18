Share:

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Court took notice of terminat­ing the NADRA employ­ees in newly-merged dis­tricts (NMDs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and asked Director General of NAD­RA to appear in person to explain his position.

The employees of NA­DRA had filed writ pe­tition in Peshawar High Court that they were ter­minated soon after their appointment within one month. The court issued stay order to recruit new staff in NADRA offices of merged areas.

The employees said that they were recruit­ed in January 2010, while they received notice that they were no more em­ployees of NADRA on February 10.

The employees added that they were terminat­ed and without any show cause notice. The court has fixed April 12 for the next hearing.