Rawalpindi-As part of government’s renewed efforts to eradicate polio, the district government on Monday kicked off anti-polio campaign here. The anti polio campaign will span over the next five days, informed a spokesman of district government.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Anwaar Ul Haq has kicked off anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children less than five years old at Katcha Stop in Pirwadhai during a ceremony.

The ceremony was also attended by Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Muhammad Suhail, District Health Officer Dr Ahsan, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Suhail Ahmed and other health experts.

Addressing the ceremony, DC Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Anwaar Ul Haq said Pakistan and its all the departments are committed to wipe out the menace of polio from her soil. In this regard, the law enforcement agencies have also been cooperating with the district governments across the country including Rawalpindi. He directed the health department to set up a fortnight anti-polio camp in all the slum areas to vaccinate the little children with polio drops. Moreover, the women should also be provided free of cost medical treatment in these camps, he added. He said the government is also taking concrete steps to educate the poor and needy children. He said the district government is fully committed to achieve the set target of polio vaccination to 864,823 children aged 1 to 5 years old. The DC said all the 2,631 anti-polio teams are being provided a security cover in the district. “A total of 580 area incharges with 227 medical officers will cover district Rawalpindi during the campaign,” he said.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas directed the police to provide foolproof security to the anti-polio teams in the district.

A spokesman to CPO told media that it was collective responsibility to fully eradicate polio, the infectious viral disease. As per directions of CPO, the field officers are providing security and assistance to all vaccination teams to ensure a steadfast anti-polio campaign in Rawalpindi, he said.