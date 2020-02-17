Share:

MULTAN-Doctors serving at Nishtar Hospital staged a protest demonstration against shortage of life-saving and other medicines in the hospital, South Punjab biggest health facility.

The protesters assembled in front of main gate of the hospital and protested against dearth of medicines in wards of Nishtar hospital.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with the slogans of meeting the deficiency immediately.

The poor patients pouring in from far flung areas of the country were suffering due to insufficient supply of medicines to wards. Protesters said if issue was not resolved within one week, massive protest would be staged.

The protestors said that there was a long list of medicines which were not available including life saving drugs.

“Medicines are as important for the patients as their lives are,” they added.

When approached, Nishtar Hospital AMS Pharmacy, Dr Abdul Qadir said the doctors’ concern over medicines’ shortage was right and fine would be imposed on the companies which were not supplying medicines after completion of due process.

The companies were supposed to provide first batch of medicines within one month, he said and added that when a company goes into grievances’ redressal, it delays the supply.

“Under PEEDA act, no company can go into grievances,” he disclosed.

“Nishtar Hospital administration is going to blacklist couple of companies which are using delaying tactics for provision of medicines, additional Medical Superintendent (AMS),” Pharmacy said.

“Drug testing laboratory takes some time for passing the samples of medicines before it supply to hospital”, he stated.

The matter would be resolved soon, he said.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Multan Division Shanul Haq has directed Nishtar Hospital burn unit to make mechanism for emergency treatment of burn cases.

During his surprise visit of Burn Center, Emergency Ward and pharmacy of Nishtar Hospital here on Monday, Shan said that provincial government was striving hard to ensure best medical facilities for masses at the hospitals. He directed administration of burn center to make plan for establishment of front desk at the center in order to provide early treatment to patients.

He said that requisition would be sent to provincial government to meet shortage of doctors and other staff at the center.

Giving briefing on the occasion, MS Burn Centre Dr Naheed Chaudhry informed commissioner that patients were being admitted in the center after complete check up. The commissioner was informed that 72 beds in the burn center wards and six beds in emergency were functional.