LAHORE - Enablers has set up its very first Incubation Center in UMT, Lahore as a part of Enablers 2020 Vision. MoU has been signed between the management of UMT and Enablers, and both parties are all set to go. Enablers’ 2020 Vision is to discover future possibilities and enable people of Pakistan. The CEO of Enablers, Saqib Azhar aims to create 2 million jobs in three years. To progress further towards his goal, Enablers has planned to establish incubations centers in all universities of Pakistan for empowering our youth. With the progress of the eCommerce industry in Pakistan, the demand for individuals who can provide administrative support has also been increased. To meet this demand and to achieve the goal of creating 2 million jobs in three years, Enablers has come up with the innovative idea of creating incubation centers at universities all over Pakistan where Enablers’ Amazon and eCommerce experts will share their knowledge and experience with the students and help them discover facts about the biggest International eCommerce Platform, Amazon.