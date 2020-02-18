Share:

ISLAMABAD - The PTI’s government in Monday’s national assembly session managed to get passed three bills including ‘Anti-money laundering, 2019’, which is aimed at enhancing the punishment of offence of money laundering.

The house adopted the bills, already passed from the Senate with a majority vote. These amendments are aimed at streamlining the existing anti-money laundering (AML) law in line with the international standards and suggest enhancing the punishment of offence of money laundering to make it more dissuasive and deterrent. The second bill titled “The Surveying and Mapping Bill, 2019” is aimed to regulate the foreign exchange regime in Pakistan more comprehensively as well as to strengthen the effectiveness of the act. The third bill entitled “The Surveying and Mapping Bill, 2019,” moved by Minister for State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

Meanwhile, the house witnessed rumpus when the government side extended the period of ordinance ‘whistleblower protection and vigilance commission ordinance, 2019’. Opposition members including PPP-P’s Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, PML-N’s Rana Tanvir strongly criticized the government for introducing ordinances in the house. Ali Muhammad Khan argued that the purpose of extending the tenure bill was to avoid its lapsing.

The journalists in media gallery meanwhile walked out from the proceedings, demanding joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the murder of their community member Aziz Memon. Minister for Human Right Shireen Mazari said that the demand of journalists was valid. “The matter should be probed,” she said. Condemning the incident, Minister for IPC Fehmida Mirza said that the lawmakers should not politicize this matter. Minister Fawad Chaudhary said that the journalist before his murder in his statement had requested for safety of his life. “There was a need to initiate probe keeping in view the special circumstances behind the murder,” he viewed. The lawmakers from treasury benches created rumpus when PPP’s Qadir Patel took the floor. Patel in previous session had strongly criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan in his speech.

The house was later prorogued due to lack of required strength in the house. PPP-P’s Agha Rafi Ullah pointed out lack of required quorum.