PESHAWAR - Relatives of child abuse victim Madiha Bibi staged protest demonstration in Doaba district Hangu and demanded open execution of the accused involved in the killing of minor girl.
The enraged protesters blocked Hangu Doaba Road for all kinds of traffic.
The protesters were holding banners and placards and demanded local police to arrest the accused person. They placed the dead body of Madeeha on roadside and condemned the government for not enacting strict laws to punish such kind of criminals.
District Police Officer Hangu Shahid Ahmad held talks with protesters and assured the relatives that they would strive hard to arrest the responsible persons and in this connection raids are being carried out.
IG KP takes notice of
murder minor girl
Inspector General (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi on Monday took notice of the shocking incident of rape and murder of an eight-year-old Madiha in Hangu.
The IG has summoned immediate report of incident from DIG Kohat and DPO, while he ordered the officers to complete the inquiry as early as possible and form a team comprising experienced police officers for immediate arrest of the culprits.
The police regarding the incidents said that Madiha was kidnapped while going to madrassah two days ago and the next day her dead body was found from the field. The doctors confirmed that she was murdered after being raped.