PESHAWAR - Relatives of child abuse victim Ma­diha Bibi staged protest demon­stration in Doaba district Hangu and demanded open execution of the accused involved in the killing of minor girl.

The enraged protesters blocked Hangu Doaba Road for all kinds of traffic.

The protesters were holding ban­ners and placards and demanded local police to arrest the accused person. They placed the dead body of Madeeha on roadside and con­demned the government for not enacting strict laws to punish such kind of criminals.

District Police Officer Hangu Shahid Ahmad held talks with pro­testers and assured the relatives that they would strive hard to ar­rest the responsible persons and in this connection raids are being carried out.

IG KP takes notice of

murder minor girl

Inspector General (IG) Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Ab­basi on Monday took notice of the shocking incident of rape and murder of an eight-year-old Madi­ha in Hangu.

The IG has summoned immedi­ate report of incident from DIG Ko­hat and DPO, while he ordered the officers to complete the inquiry as early as possible and form a team comprising experienced police of­ficers for immediate arrest of the culprits.

The police regarding the inci­dents said that Madiha was kid­napped while going to madrassah two days ago and the next day her dead body was found from the field. The doctors confirmed that she was murdered after being raped.