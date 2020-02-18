Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir inaugurated the newly constructed building of New Anarkali traffic sector here on Monday. The IGP was briefed about the working and performance of different offices. He directed the traffic officials to start test run of the “E-Payment App” as soon as possible and ensure launching of the application in the other sectors in the light of test results. He also instructed that guidance of citizens must be continued with effective use of modern technology and introduction of new projects and they should be treated courteously during the duty hours. CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed and other police officers were also present on the occasion. The IGP said: The “E-Payment App” is significant effort of traffic police in favour of citizens, as it would weed out the need of going to banks for payment of challans. The people would not have to go to traffic police offices to get their papers back, as they would be able to collect their papers from the traffic police personnel on the spot after paying the challan money online through the app.”