NEW DELHI - New Delhi has rejected an offer by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres for mediation on the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, stating that the matter would only be discussed bilaterally, Indian media reported on Monday. Guterres, who is on a four-day trip to Pakistan, had last week said in Islamabad that he was “ready to help if both countries agree for mediation.” The secretary-general made this statement prior to attending a conference on Afghan Refugees in Islamabad. The issue [of Jammu and Kashmir] that needs to be addressed is that of vacation of the territories illegally occupied by another country, Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Indian external affairs ministry told the media in reaction to the statement of the UN chief. “Further issues, if any, would be discussed bilaterally. There is no role or scope for third party mediation,” the spokesperson noted. The spokesperson also stated that the country hoped the UN security-general would also ask Pakistan to take credible action against terror.