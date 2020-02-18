Share:

The Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their statements issued in Srinagar said that India was conspiring to let Syed Ali Gilani die by denying him access to proper treatment, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service the statements while declaring the APHC Chairman as a great and most revered leader of South Asia for his long struggle for the Kashmir cause said that his desire to be buried in the martyrs’ graveyard of Srinagar had upset Indian authorities.

While Indian authorities was not allowing people to visit the ailing All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman (APHCC) Syed Ali Gilani , who besides other ailments, is severely suffering from chest infection for the past few days.

Indian forces have been deployed in bulk outside the Hyderpora residence of the veteran leader to make it sure that no one enters the house to inquire about his health. The forces are vigorously searching vehicles and frisking people before sending them back from the area.

Hurriyat leaders and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in their separate statements urged the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, to play his role in settlement of the Kashmir dispute in light of UN resolutions. They also demanded the release of all Kashmiri political detainees including Muhammad Yasin Malik.