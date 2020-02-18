Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leaders have invited the masses to join their campaign against inflation and unemployment, starting across the country from Thursday. While addressing the participants of a training workshop at Mansoora on Monday, JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim said that the main objective of the JI was to bring Islamic revolution and make the country a real welfare state. He further said that Islam guaranteed protection of rights of every citizen and their all efforts revolve around this purpose. JI Deputy Chief Liaqat Baloch said that fifty million voters would be contacted for the campaign, as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is also continuing the previous governments’ policies and handing over the country to the IMF. He also highlighted the need for a national policy on Kashmir and Afghanistan with the consultation of national leadership. JI’s Rashid Naseem lamented that the country was established to become a real Islamic democratic state, but the dream has not been fulfilled even after seven decades.