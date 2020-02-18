Share:

MOHMAND - A 20-year-old enmity be­tween the family of Haji Miskeen Khan, Wadan Khan and Sher Kha Mir­za Khan was settled by a tribal jirga at Khan­jar Kali area of tehsil Bi­azai on Monday. The jir­ga members Haji Malang, Noor Muhammad, Biazai Khan, Firdos khan, Malik Noorullah and Zahir Shah played a vital role in re­solving of the old enmity.

Many precious lives were lost in the enmity from both sides, however, the jirga members contin­ued negotiations with both families for several weeks and finally succeeded in resolving the dispute.