MOHMAND - A 20-year-old enmity between the family of Haji Miskeen Khan, Wadan Khan and Sher Kha Mirza Khan was settled by a tribal jirga at Khanjar Kali area of tehsil Biazai on Monday. The jirga members Haji Malang, Noor Muhammad, Biazai Khan, Firdos khan, Malik Noorullah and Zahir Shah played a vital role in resolving of the old enmity.
Many precious lives were lost in the enmity from both sides, however, the jirga members continued negotiations with both families for several weeks and finally succeeded in resolving the dispute.