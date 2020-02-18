Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has stressed upon the need of ensuring equal rights to all regardless of religion, creed and ethnicity.

Speaking at a seminar on ‘Jinnah, Bhutto and Minorities’ at a local hotel on Monday, Kaira said: “It was unfortunate that the promises made before the creation of the country and during the Bhutto regime have not been fulfilled so far. Minorities are still facing difficulties, sense of insecurity and deprivation. PPP was the only party that took measures for safeguarding rights of minorities. Pakistan was not envisioned as an Islamic state, but as a country consisting of Muslim majority areas. There is a need to understand this difference. The state affairs have nothing to do with religion.

PPP Secretary General Ch Manzoor Ahmed, senior journalist Sohail Warraich, Aslam Gill, Malik Usman, Khalid Gill and Edwin Sahotra also addressed the seminar.

Ch Manzoor Ahmed said: “PPP was the party that gave tickets to minorities on general seats. The party would continue fighting for providing due rights to all regardless of religion, faith and ethnicity.