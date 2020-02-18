Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday said the provincial government was taking prac­tical steps to promote indus­trialisation and attract inves­tors.

Addressing the agreement signing ceremony between PEDO and PESCO for wheeling of electricity, the chief minis­ter termed the agreement a landmark achievement for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govern­ment.

Mahmood Khan stated that under the agreement, 18MW electricity from Pehur Pow­er Project will be provided to industries in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa including Gadoon Textile Mills Limited, Cherat Packaging Limited, AG Textile Limited, Premier Chip Board Industries Limited and Cher­at Cement Company Limited, at a cheaper price which will help in revival of local indus­tries along with attracting in­vestors and promoting indus­trialisation in the province.

According to details, the wheeling regime would not only generate Rs305 million revenue every year, but would also generate 3,000 employ­ment opportunities directly.

The chief minister clarified that due to the successful pol­icies of the incumbent gov­ernment, 74MW of electricity produced from hydel power stations in the province has successfully been included in the national grid, which would generate Rs1.9 billion revenue every year.

He said the provincial gov­ernment was committed to exploit the hydel potential in the province for generating cheap electricity, which would help in overcoming power shortages across the country and would attract investors into the province thereby in­creasing the provincial reve­nue generation.

He stated that through in­vestment-friendly policies, the provincial government was attracting investors whereas implementation on energy and power action plan was also being carried out un­der which various hydel pow­er projects have been com­pleted. The work progress is underway on numerous small, medium and large hydel pow­er projects, he added.

Mahmood Khan clarified that the wheeling model for provision of cheap electric­ity to industrial consumers and initiation of public pri­vate partnership was enough evidence to show the gov­ernment’s commitment to in­crease the provincial revenue generation through rapid in­dustrialisation and strength­ening of communication net­works.

The ceremony was also at­tended by Advisor to CM on Energy & Power Hamyatullah Khan, Secretary Energy and Power Muhammad Zubair Khan, Chief Executive PEDO Engr Naeem Khan, PESCO Chief Dr. Amjad Ali Khan and other officials.

Advisor to CM on Energy & Power Hamayatullah Khan, on this occasion, stated that the incumbent government has also planned four new pub­lic sector projects including Balakot Hydro Power Proj­ect, Barikot, Patral Sheringal and Gabral Kalam Hydro Pow­er Project in the energy sector on which construction work is expected to begin during the current fiscal year and will be completed in 2025.

Once completed, the proj­ects will generate Rs17,860 million revenue annually, he informed.

Pesco teams recover over Rs3m from defaulters

The Peshawar Electric Sup­ply Company (PESCO) has in­tensified drive against de­faulters, recovering Rs3.689 million in Mardan circle.

The company’s spokesman said that on the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, task forces of Mardan Circle con­ducted operation in the area and recovered Rs3.098 mil­lion from domestic con­sumers and Rs0.395 million from commercial consumers, Rs.0.50 million from industri­al consumers.

He said that team also re­moved 31 direct hooks and 13 meters due to non-payment of dues, while 19 tampered metres were replaced and 30 were shifted to poles.