PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday said the provincial government was taking practical steps to promote industrialisation and attract investors.
Addressing the agreement signing ceremony between PEDO and PESCO for wheeling of electricity, the chief minister termed the agreement a landmark achievement for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.
Mahmood Khan stated that under the agreement, 18MW electricity from Pehur Power Project will be provided to industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Gadoon Textile Mills Limited, Cherat Packaging Limited, AG Textile Limited, Premier Chip Board Industries Limited and Cherat Cement Company Limited, at a cheaper price which will help in revival of local industries along with attracting investors and promoting industrialisation in the province.
According to details, the wheeling regime would not only generate Rs305 million revenue every year, but would also generate 3,000 employment opportunities directly.
The chief minister clarified that due to the successful policies of the incumbent government, 74MW of electricity produced from hydel power stations in the province has successfully been included in the national grid, which would generate Rs1.9 billion revenue every year.
He said the provincial government was committed to exploit the hydel potential in the province for generating cheap electricity, which would help in overcoming power shortages across the country and would attract investors into the province thereby increasing the provincial revenue generation.
Wheeling regime to generate Rs305 million revenue and 3,000 employment opportunities every year
He stated that through investment-friendly policies, the provincial government was attracting investors whereas implementation on energy and power action plan was also being carried out under which various hydel power projects have been completed. The work progress is underway on numerous small, medium and large hydel power projects, he added.
Mahmood Khan clarified that the wheeling model for provision of cheap electricity to industrial consumers and initiation of public private partnership was enough evidence to show the government’s commitment to increase the provincial revenue generation through rapid industrialisation and strengthening of communication networks.
The ceremony was also attended by Advisor to CM on Energy & Power Hamyatullah Khan, Secretary Energy and Power Muhammad Zubair Khan, Chief Executive PEDO Engr Naeem Khan, PESCO Chief Dr. Amjad Ali Khan and other officials.
Advisor to CM on Energy & Power Hamayatullah Khan, on this occasion, stated that the incumbent government has also planned four new public sector projects including Balakot Hydro Power Project, Barikot, Patral Sheringal and Gabral Kalam Hydro Power Project in the energy sector on which construction work is expected to begin during the current fiscal year and will be completed in 2025.
Once completed, the projects will generate Rs17,860 million revenue annually, he informed.
Pesco teams recover over Rs3m from defaulters
The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has intensified drive against defaulters, recovering Rs3.689 million in Mardan circle.
The company’s spokesman said that on the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, task forces of Mardan Circle conducted operation in the area and recovered Rs3.098 million from domestic consumers and Rs0.395 million from commercial consumers, Rs.0.50 million from industrial consumers.
He said that team also removed 31 direct hooks and 13 meters due to non-payment of dues, while 19 tampered metres were replaced and 30 were shifted to poles.