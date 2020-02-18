Share:

Fighting back

I praise the demonstrators in India who are committed to protecting the post-colonial constitution. The protests that erupted throughout India about the changes in citizenship enshrined in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act are heartwarming because they tell us that Indian democracy is alive and good in its supporters, despite the fact that its current Constitution.

This constitution was carefully discussed and produced in the constituent assembly for a period of three years when his makers, trained in the art of nationalist resistance, controlled the colonial state in an extraordinary exercise of moral and political legitimacy that exposed the nature of British colonialism.

In the words of Henry Maine, British India was a “most extraordinary experiment” in which “the almost despotic government of one.” dependence by a free people “.

The post-colonial state of India that emerged in 1947, despite the bloody internal conflict at its birth, did so deliver on its promise to a certain level to its citizens of “a sovereign, socialist and democratic republic” with justice, freedom and equality for all for the next 70 years. The constitutional impasse in which India is today is the result of a hasty and motivated act that goes against the vision of this great and diverse nation and its remarkable constitution.

FASIH IQBAL,

Rawalpindi.

Siege

Every year, January 5 is celebrated in remembrance of the pledges of the UNO, as on this very day in 1949, UNCIP (United Nations Commission for Indian Pakistan) resolution adopted in which Kashmiris right of self-determination was granted through a free and impartial plebiscite, while these people have still been living under Indian occupation.

As India’s siege of occupied Kashmir continued, Pakistan reaffirmed its support and solidarity for the Kashmiris while urging India to immediately lift the lockdown and communications restrictions imposed in the disputed valley since August 5. Pakistan asks India to free all detainees, particularly young children, and the Kashmiri leadership, and to remove all draconian laws, including PSA and AFSPA, while withdrawing its 900,000 security personnel from the occupied valley.

Moreover, India should have to provide unhindered access to international humanitarian and human rights observers and international media to cover the rights atrocities in the held valley. Trashing India’s farcical claims of “normalcy” in Kashmir, Pakistan will continue to stress the importance of urgent and effective steps by the world community to address India’s state terrorism against the Kashmiri people, who are demanding their legitimate right of self-determination as enshrined in the United National Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

AFIA AMBREEN,

Rawalpindi.

No hockey ground

Hockey is the national game of Pakistan but unfortunately there is no hockey ground in Turbat city. Turbat is the second biggest city of Balochistan after Quetta where a lot of talented hockey players are seen in practice in other playgrounds because there is no hockey ground. This is the reason that our new generation and young stars don’t have interests in this sport. Playgrounds are very much important for each sports be it hockey, cricket or football.

Therefore, I request the CM of Balochistan to construct hockey grounds in Turbat city as soon as possible because let the talents of young stars be shown in the playground.

NASRA RASHEED,

Turbat.