Share:

LONDON - A man died after falling into a river on Sunday as Storm Dennis swept across Britain with the army drafted in to help deal with heavy flooding and high winds. The man fell into the River Tawe, in south Wales, police said. The storm also battered much of France, with some 60,000 people suffering power cuts in the northwest of the country and rail traffic disrupted. Britain’s government weather agency issued a rare red warning for south Wales, saying there was a risk of “significant impacts from flooding” that included a “danger to life from fast flowing water, extensive flooding to property and road closures”. Police said in a tweet the man who fell into the river was later found dead “further along the river in the Tebanos area”. A record 594 flood warnings and alerts were in place on Sunday, extending from Scotland’s River Tweed to Cornwall in southwest England. Winds of over 90 miles (150 kilometres) per hour were recorded in Aberdaron, south Wales. Pictures circulated on social media showed the nearby River Taff bursting its banks, while rescue workers rushed to get people trapped in their homes in Powys to safety. “The forecast is for very significant levels of rain, especially in the eastern valleys of south Wales,” said Jeremy Parr, from government body Natural Resources Wales.“Impacts could be severe overnight, and everyone should take the warnings extremely seriously,” he added.