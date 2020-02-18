Share:

ISLAMABAD - More than 100 companies from Pakistan are participating in the Gulfood 2020 exhibition, which opened its doors on Sunday at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Ahmed Amjad Ali, Pakistan’s consul general in Dubai, said that 48 companies came through Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, while over 55 private companies are directly taking part in the five-day expo. “These big companies have been doing a lot of good business with the UAE for so many years. This year, we have customers from all over the world - Australia and the USA - who are keen of Pakistani food. Therefore, Pakistan’s food exports are growing as well. Food and beverage is one of the sectors where we can be proud of because the country has excelled in it. We are hopeful that this year also the exhibition will bear fruits and food trade with the UAE and exports from Pakistan will grow,” Ali said as quoted by Khaleej Times during his visit to the Pakistani pavilion at the event.