Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Police have finally succeeded in arresting the alleged killers of a social worker of Jhuddo town.

As per reports, unknown assailants had shot dead Shahid Rahim Mughal, a famous social worker from Jhuddo, near Roshanabad on February 13. After his murder, SSP Mirpurkhas had formed a special police team and assigned it the duty to nab Mughal’s murderers.

The team carried out the investigation and after conducting raids at different places, arrested the suspects namely Usama Shahid, Muhammad Sultan Sial and Jahanzaib aka Maro Kaim Khani and also recovered an unlicensed pistol, magazine and bullets from them.

SSP Mirpurkhas Javed Ahmed Baloch has announced to give cash and certificates to the members of the special team.