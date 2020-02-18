Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has Tuesday moved the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan for cancellation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif’s bail.

Javed Latif’s mother, sons and four brothers have also been respondents in the petition filed by the NAB.

The anti-corruption watchdog has taken the stance that the bureau is conducting investigation against the PML-N leader and the Lahore High Court’s decision is interference in the interrogation.

The anti-graft body requested the apex court to declare the LHC decision of December 26 as null and void. It is to be mentioned here that Mian Javed Latif and other suspects have been accused of making assets beyond means.