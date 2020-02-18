Share:

LAHORE - Institute of Public Health (IPH) Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir on Monday said that not a single coronavirus patient was reported in Pakistan so far. Dr Zarfishan talked to the media during a training workshop, organised at the IPH in collaboration with the University of Veterinary Sciences, for teaching hospitals’ master trainers regarding usage of personal protective equipment to avoid coronavirus during treatment of patients. She urged that precautionary measures and protective methods must be adopted due to outbreak of the virus in China. ”The Punjab government had issued necessary directions to all concerned departments to remain vigilant, while the IPH and Health Department had also issued guidelines to hospitals in this regard. Five master trainers, including doctors and nurses, from each hospital were trained at the workshop. The master trainers would further impart training to the staff of their respective hospitals,” she said. “Doctors and nurses from infection control departments of tertiary hospitals and administrative doctors attended the workshop. The IPH would play its role in prevention and control of diseases. Private physicians would also be provided training in the next session regarding self-care during the treatment of virus affected patients,” she concluded.