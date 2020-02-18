Share:

A Pakistani Hindu girl, Mehak, went missing for five days on 15 January. Her original family claims she was abducted. She was later found by police from the town of Ghariyasin, near the city of Jacobabad in the country's Sindh Province.

On Tuesday, a Pakistani court sent 15-year-old Hindu girl Mehak Kumari to a child protection home for two years or until she turns 18.

After the court order, police have sealed the city of Jacobabad fearing protests from activists who might be expecting the court to hand over the girl to her parents.